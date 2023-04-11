NPC Selects 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Personnel Specialist 1st Class Anthony Calvo was recently selected as Navy Personnel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Personnel Specialist 1st Class Anthony Calvo was recently selected as Navy Personnel Command's 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Anthony Calvo was recently selected as Navy Personnel Command’s 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year, April 12, 2023.

“It felt unreal at first, but then I remembered how awesome my team was,” said Calvo. “I feel honored to serve as the representative for all their hard work.”

Calvo, an active-duty Sailor from Yigo, Guam, has been assigned to NPC for the past three years and credits his faith and his team around him as keys to his success.

“The ability to admit mistakes and the desire to learn have helped me a lot, but the ability to trust has been the most important attribute,” said Calvo. “There are limits to what one person can do, but trusting in God and my team has allowed me to overcome every obstacle so far, and I trust that it will continue to do so.”

As the Leading Petty Officer for the Transactional Service Center in Naples, Italy, Calvo ensures production and the well-being of his Sailors are optimal. While stationed in Naples, he developed the process maps for case management within the pay system and further streamlined processes across the entire Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center enterprise.

Because of his team’s success, Calvo was selected to travel to TSCs in Yokosuka, Japan, Norfolk, Virginia and San Diego to share the keys to his team’s best practices. He encourages others to seek knowledge as he does.

“Keep learning, and learn from those around you, and above all, learn from yourself,” he added. “Learning from your weaknesses and failures are key to success.”

Calvo is looking forward to eventually earning a Master’s in Human Resource Management and striving toward earning a commission as a naval officer and eventually running his own company.



Among the accomplishments he is most proud of include adopting his little brother and putting his sister through college.



“Being able to take care of my family and not having to worry about food or shelter means a lot considering where we came from, and I owe it all to God and the Navy,” Calvo said.



In 1972, former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittlet established the Sailor of the Year Program recognizing one Sailor who demonstrates both professional and personal dedication and represents the Navy’s best of the best. 10 years following the programs establishment, the Sailor-of-the-Year was expanded to include the Navy Reservists.