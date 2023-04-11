Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Austin Macklin

Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Macklin, a 644th Combat Communications Squadron agile...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Macklin, a 644th Combat Communications Squadron agile communications team instructor, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Paul Fast, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 13, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Macklin, a 644th Combat Communications Squadron agile communications team instructor, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 13, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As an agile communications team instructor, Macklin manages and instructs Pacific Air Forces’ only agile communications courses and training and maximizes full-spectrum readiness for cyber operators across nine wings within the national defense strategy priority theater. He fuels the squadron’s research, development, test and evaluation program by liaising with higher headquarters and joint partners. He also conducts operational tests and evaluations on emerging technology and provides feedback to developers and the acquisition community. Macklin assists the unit in Airmen development by hosting member training courses and standard operating procedures, techniques and procedure evolution.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in September 2019, Macklin started out as a cyber systems supervisor where he led four Airmen and maintained 92 servers on eight tactical communications packages worth $32 million, providing expeditionary command, control and communications network services within the Indo-Pacific theater. His expertise was crucial to the success of more than seven contingency missions, supporting joint special operations partners and air expeditionary wing commanders. Macklin led a seven-member team responsible for providing full spectrum of contingency communications capabilities in support of remotely piloted aircraft operations in Africa for more than seven months. His efforts provided timely, trusted and effective information capabilities to the United States and coalition partners, advancing diplomacy, development and defense across United States Africa Command.



“The Air Force has been one of the best choices I've ever made,” said Macklin. “I've met so many amazing people at all my duty locations and TDYs and learned a lot from them that I hope I can use to continue learning and improving.”



Macklin was hand-selected to join PACAF’s only agile communications team where he serves a vital role in evolving how the expeditionary communications community trains, equips and employs its members to stay ahead of the pacing threat and keep vital information moving in a peer fight. In addition to his instructor role, he also tests and evaluates new and emerging technology for PACAF and the Department of Defense, with examples such as the Edge Connect kit, Starlink, and Joint All-Domain Command and Control systems to meet the DoD’s Pacific Deterrence Initiative requirements. Macklin led a communications team at two sites providing secure and resilient communications capabilities to 449 joint task force personnel during the President Joe Biden and vice president Indo-Pacific visits including the G20 and Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits, solidifying United States national security positions, allies and relations.



“I love the tactical communications world; the 644 CBCS has honestly been my best assignment,” said Macklin. “The section I work in the agile communications team has allowed me to step out of my normal duty responsibilities and learn multiple skills to enhance my capabilities in the future. If I ask Airmen or my fellow non-commissioned officers to do something, I want them to know that it’s something I can do too. No matter what the job is if the members of your team all have faith in each other, their abilities, and attitudes you will have success.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Macklin!