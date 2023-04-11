Senior leader air advisor course; strengthening our ability to connect with partners and allies

Photo By Airman 1st Class Allison Martin | U.S. Air Force senior leaders receive air advisor patches on Andersen Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Allison Martin | U.S. Air Force senior leaders receive air advisor patches on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 13, 2023. Andersen AFB offered a new air advisor course to a selected group of senior leaders; those leaders were Col. Steven Marshall, Pacific Air Force International Affairs Division chief A5I, Col. Kenneth Herndon, 36th Mission Support Group commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Holcomb, 644th Combat Communications senior enlisted leader, Col. Richard McElhaney, 36th Contingency Response Group commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Perry, 36th Operations Group deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon, 36th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Members from various units on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, attended a new air advisor course April 11 - 14, 2023.



The course provided senior leaders with the knowledge and skills they need to understand the legal and financial implications of partnering with other nations



“It's a three day course designed to give senior leaders, chiefs and above or colonels and above, a good understanding of what security cooperation is and what air advisors actually do,” said 1st Lt. Monica Mammah, 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron assistant mission support flight commander.



Airmen who serve as air advisors assess, train, advise, assist and equip foreign personnel to meet the host nation’s aviation needs in support of U.S. interests. This course was designed to enable these leaders to make informed decisions when it comes to international partnerships.



Leaders attending the course got to speak with the current and previous Pacific Air Forces A5I, who is in charge of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements and International Affairs. The course also included an experienced air advisor who briefed on what air advisors do and a lawyer who briefed the participants on law.



“A positive aspect of the course was that the three gentlemen who taught the course, had incredible experience and credibility,” said Col. Richard McElhaney, 36th Contingency Response Group commander, who attended the senior leader air advisor course.



The newly trained leaders will be able to relate what their Airmen do daily for the mission. They will also be able to better advocate for Andersen AFB when it comes to funding and manning, explained Mammah.



“This is a small piece of the big picture with all the training we're doing and the manning deficit we have,” said McElhaney. “We’re already doing amazing work, but we can meet even more of the mission requirements now by adding more air advisors in a well thought out effort by the CRSS team.”