Twenty wrestling Soldier-Athletes to compete for national titles at 2023 U.S. Open

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    LAS VEGAS – Twenty wrestling Soldier-Athletes will compete at the 2023 U.S. Open on April 26-30 at the South Point Casino and Hotel. Soldier-Athletes will compete in one of three disciplines: Women’s Freestyle, Men’s Freestyle, and Men’s Greco-Roman.

    Every champion of the 2023 U.S. Open will automatically qualify for Final X in their respective weight class. Final X is the last step of the world team trials process, where winners in each weight class will head to the World Championships.

    “We’re looking forward to being able to showcase the exceptional skill and talent of our Soldier-Athletes at the U.S. Open,” said Shon Lewis, Army World Class Athlete Program wrestling coach. “We have a great team, and we’re ready to compete and win.”

    Soldier-Athletes assigned to WCAP will compete in the following weight classes:

    Women’s Freestyle
    Sgt. Areana Villaescusa, 55kg
    Spc. Aleaah Gould, 50kg
    Spc. Estrella Dorado-Marin, 53kg
    Spc. Brenda Reyna, 59kg
    Spc. Bridgette Duty, 62kg
    Pfc. Tristan Kelly, 76kg

    Men’s Freestyle
    Staff Sgt. Morgan McIntosh, 92kg

    Men’s Greco-Roman
    Cpt. Michael Hooker, 72kg
    Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, 60kg
    Sgt. Xavier Johnson, 63kg
    Sgt. Leslie Fuenffinger, 63kg
    Spc. Dalton Duffield, 55kg
    Spc. Dalton Roberts, 60kg
    Spc. Alejandro Sancho, 67kg
    Spc. Jesse Thielke, 67kg
    Spc. Britton Holmes, 72kg
    Spc. Spencer Woods, 82kg
    Pfc. Kamal Bey, 77kg
    Pvt. William Sullivan, 55kg
    Pvt. Justus Scott, 72kg


    Full biographies of the Soldiers competing can be found here: https://www.armywcap.com/soldier-athletes/olympic-sports/wrestling

    To follow the journey of these athletes on the road to Paris 2024, follow @USArmyWCAP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

