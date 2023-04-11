Corps closes Mississippi River lock and dam due to high water levels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, closed Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wisconsin, April 17, to all commercial and recreational traffic due to high Mississippi River water levels.



Lock and Dam 3, located in Welch, Minnesota, is also projected to close to all navigation as soon as Wednesday, April 19. The locks are projected to be closed for around a week, but the exact timing will depend on the river levels and when it is safe to resume navigation.



Snow melt and forecasted rain contributed to the increase in water. For up-to-date information on flood forecasts, please visit the National Weather Service website.

