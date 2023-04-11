Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps closes Mississippi River lock and dam due to high water levels

    Corps closes Mississippi River lock and dam due to high water levels

    Photo By Melanie Peterson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, closed Lock and Dam 4, near Alma,...... read more read more

    ALMA, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, closed Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wisconsin, April 17, to all commercial and recreational traffic due to high Mississippi River water levels.

    Lock and Dam 3, located in Welch, Minnesota, is also projected to close to all navigation as soon as Wednesday, April 19. The locks are projected to be closed for around a week, but the exact timing will depend on the river levels and when it is safe to resume navigation.

    Snow melt and forecasted rain contributed to the increase in water. For up-to-date information on flood forecasts, please visit the National Weather Service website.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 16:01
    Story ID: 442855
    Location: ALMA, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps closes Mississippi River lock and dam due to high water levels, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Corps closes Mississippi River lock and dam due to high water levels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT