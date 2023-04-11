My FM&C Story: Army Col. Gavin Luher

Work is often seen as something that is separate from family, but the two can often be interconnected. For OASA (FM&C)’s Executive Officer, Army Col. Gavin Luher, the two have been a huge part of his life for over 20 years, with OASA (FM&C) becoming a part of his extended family over the last two years.



Luher married his high school sweetheart shortly after graduating from the United States Military Academy where he commissioned as a Finance Corps officer. For the past 23 years, he and his wife grew their family to five while shaping their work-life dynamic of being an Army family, both in the states and abroad.



Luher and his family traveled the world as he took command of units in Korea, Alaska, Germany and Colorado before landing in Washington DC. Today, Luher works directly for the ASA (FM&C), Hon. Caral Spangler, in helping the Army meet its fiscal priorities.



“I help coordinate, interface and facilitate the flow of information within OASA (FM&C),” said Luher. “I also conduct these tasks between our organization and other elements of the Army secretariat, Office of the Secretary of Defense and other agencies that are involved with the Army financial management comptroller operations.”



Luher says his experience over four separate commands prior to his role at FM&C allows him to better appreciate the strategic decision-making that happens at the top.



“I have a deep sense and a very thorough understanding of the impact of things as they continue to trickle down,” Luher said. “I believe my experience helps me provide the best military advice for senior leaders as they think about how decisions made at their level might translate to the average Soldier and mid-level officers across the different commands.”



Luher says his goal is to always ensure that leaders have the maximum amount of time to make the heavy decisions by cleaning up the administrative minutia and by collaborating with the other executive officers in the financial management community.



With each new assignment, Luher hopes to gain a different perspective, adding to his repository of military knowledge and allowing him to pay forward to his future troops and extended family.



During his free time, Luher enjoys spending time with his family watching different professional sports and the Disney series, Bluey.

