Photo Story: April 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy

Training operations are shown on April 17 and 18 at Fort McCoy, Wis., on days when the installation just received 10 inches of fresh snow.
During April 2023, thousands of service members completed training at the installation for not only transient training operations but also institutional and weekend and extended combat training operations.
Training has included National Guard, Army Reserve, and active-duty troops as well, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 12:56
|Story ID:
|442831
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
