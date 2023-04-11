IWTC San Diego Instructors Learn FADE Program Suite

Courtesy Story from IWTC San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego attended a two week event sponsored by the Battlespace Awareness and Information Operations Program Office to explore utilization of the Fusion Analysis and Development Effort (FADE) analytical tool suite.



Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Christopher Stewart and Lt. Rebecca Loyal attended the two week train-the-trainer event with instructor counterparts from IWTC Virginia Beach, where they were introduced to various FADE applications including MIST, Intelbook, Linx, Reports, Watchbox, and Drive.



FADE is a National Reconnaissance Office program that develops and applies methodologies for utilizing intelligence data to meet mission needs. FADE applications are designed to provide streamlined access to data from national, tactical, and open sources, allowing Sailors to easily enhance, share, and collaborate on derived intelligence. Participants return to their respective commands across the fleet able to provide their organizations with insight into the tools taught at the course, serving as a force multiplier.



During the event, IWTC San Diego and Virginia Beach instructors developed an in-house scenario used to test other students’ abilities to use the various FADE applications. This scenario set the standard for FADE training and will be implemented into future Navy-centered FADE instruction.



Looking back on his experience with the course, Stewart said, “There’s a data layer for that,” referencing the multitude of sources and capabilities to layer and synthesize data into useful information.



IWTC San Diego will continue to explore ways to integrate cutting-edge intelligence tools into courses in order to better prepare and develop the next generation of Information Warfare professionals.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific Fleet that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

