Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 Heads to Recruit Training Command

Teaming up with Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois, Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 “Big Red” officially sponsored its first division of Navy recruits, April 3. Integrated Division 145 consists of 88 men and women from all corners of the United States eager to make the transition from civilian life into active duty naval service. Reinforcing the Navy core values and dedication to duty, VUP-19 Sailors are mentoring, motivating, educating the recruits, working to set and accomplish goals, and build mental, physical and emotional resiliency.

As the official sponsor, VUP-19 is assisting in encouraging success throughout the 10-week journey where recruits will see if they have what it takes to become a Sailor. Along this journey, members of the squadron are traveling to RTC to talk to the recruits about how the lessons learned in boot camp directly contribute to success in the fleet.

Lead Recruit Division Commander (RDC) and Chief Retail Service Specialist Corderra Lee is in charge of the division at Great Lakes. This is his fourth division as an RDC and when asked why he decided to take on one of the Navy’s most arduous duties he replied, “What better place to lead than the quarterdeck of the Navy?”

Division 145’s other leader is RDC Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Lindsey Liles who is also on his fourth division. “When I look back on the impact I had in my career, I will know my time as a recruit division commander made a difference,” he said.

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jamesha Thompson is another leader of the division. This is her first time leading recruits. “I also wanted to train the next generation of Sailors and impact them in their new career. And, I wanted to gain more leadership skills.”

As the Navy’s first and only unmanned patrol squadron, squadron personnel understand the meaning of hard work. The continuous evolution and growth the MQ-4C platform requires Sailors to keep their skills sharp and attention to detail even sharper. Attending the division’s official commissioning ceremony, the Big Red team provided the squadron’s history, aircraft capabilities, and current events. They elaborated on how hard work only begins at RTC but transitions to ultimate commands.

As VUP-19 heads out on deployment this summer, they are working tirelessly in preparation for their upcoming missions.

“Our United States Navy is forged by men, women, sons, daughters, fathers and mothers that do extraordinary things,” said VUP-19 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Stephen Williams. “Every Sailor no matter the paygrade must have a replacement in order to advance. It is a beautiful thing that VUP-19 has the privilege and honor of going to the forge of those amazing replacements of excellence - Navy RTC. New recruits we are ready for you to join us and take the baton when the time comes!”

“I think sponsoring a division at RTC is a big deal for the Navy, RTC and for VUP-19,” added VUP-19 Command Master Chief Timothy Hardin. “This gives my Sailors here the opportunity to mentor and share Navy experiences with new recruits. Our Sailors can give them the ins and outs of the fleet before they get to their first command. It basically comes down to us paying it forward and making our replacements better informed than we were at that point in boot camp.”

