Soccer is the Goal

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - “I know when I step on the field, I am not only representing myself but I am representing my unit, the Marine Corps, and those who played before me.”

Those are the words of Lance Cpl. Lavrick Mulla as he recalled playing soccer for the Marine Corps. Mulla is an automotive maintenance technician with 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. He played as an outside midfielder for the All-Marine Men’s Soccer team during the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship on Camp Pendleton, California, in April.

Mulla started playing at the age of five. He said he didn’t enjoy the game at first because he didn't understand it, but his father encouraged him. He slowly began to love it.

“I started playing on a national level and at that point, it's either you can go pro or you go broke,” said Mulla. “From there that experience from playing varsity soccer, playing junior college, and playing overseas as well, helped me a lot with this tournament.”

A trial camp was held on MCB Camp Pendleton for Marines who were selected to try out for the team. It lasted two weeks and gave the Marines a chance to showcase their skills for a position on the All-Marine Men’s Soccer Team.

“In total we had 36 guys come out for the trial camp, and the team was cut down to 18 by the third day,” said Mulla. “So for my name to get called up to make the final 18 roster for this tournament meant a lot to me.”

In August of 2021, Mulla shipped off to boot camp, where he earned the title United States Marine. He joined intending to make a better future for himself and his family.

“The passion that I have for sports is the same passion I have for my job,” said Mulla. “It's something that really intrigues me. Working on trucks might not seem that bright looking but it's getting my hands dirty, turning wrenches, and being on the floor fixing these trucks. I enjoy doing this just as much as I enjoy being on the field.”

Mulla takes every opportunity to better himself in his job just as he does on the field, said one of his noncommissioned officers, Cpl. Cameron Adams, who is also an automotive technician also with 1st Radio BN, IMIG. “Mulla is always willing to get his hands dirty and do whatever we ask of him.” His unit pushes him at work and then at every game he could count on his platoon and other Marines from 1st Radio Battalion to be in the crowd cheering him on.

“It meant a lot to know that they were there watching me. It made me feel like these guys cared that I did this and I'm representing us as a whole, not just as a single person” said Mulla.

The All-Marine Men’s Soccer team hasn't played in the championship game of the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship since 2002. This meant that when the team had the soccer ball they had to make every second count, Mulla said.

“When I get the ball, I'm in control of the game. I can dictate what to do next. What's the next play? What's the best one?” Said Mulla. “You probably get the ball for maybe three or four seconds on the field and whatever decision you make will make or break how many minutes are left in the game.”

During the Navy vs. Marine Corps game, Mulla made a split-second decision that said he will never forget. He was down field when his teammate was setting up for a goal. Mulla sprinted to support his teammate. He got the ball and scored a goal that tied the game resulting in overtime. The Marines took advantage of overtime, won the game, and made it to the championship.

“That goal meant so much to me and I know how much it meant to the Marine Corps because that made a mark that made people realize the Marine Corps soccer team, we’re here,” said Mulla. “After this point, every other branch is gonna look at us and say don't count out the Marines because you never know what's going to happen. We proved that.”

Mulla spoke of the love and passion that the team put into every pass and kick that would ultimately lead them into the championship game.

“I'm still in awe of everything, I'm still living in it right now and it's unbelievable,” said Mulla. “It's crazy because it's not just our team, but it's the guys before us that played for the Marine Corps soccer team before we came, and for them to have the same passion as we do now.”

The All-Marine Men’s Soccer team placed second in the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s Soccer tournament.

“Whoever is going to try out for the team next year, you better come prepared because the mark we left as this team is huge,” said Mulla. “And the only way from here is up and that’s gold. It’s gold or bust. No one thought this team could do it, but we did it. We left a legacy.”

