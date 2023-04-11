Army Corps debuts disc golf courses at Raystown Lake

HESSTON, Pa. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the debut of two disc golf courses located at the Seven Points Campground at Raystown Lake, April 14, 2023.



The brand-new disc golf courses, which feature a total of 43 tee pads and 27 baskets, were a result of 600 volunteer service hours and $25,000 in Handshake Partnership funding - providing “seed money” for USACE facilities that engages local partners for improvements on federal lands. The projects improve recreational opportunities for the public and benefit environmental stewardship, while simultaneously enabling USACE missions.



"From the start, this course was, and will continue to be, a team effort,” said Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander. “None of this would be possible without the strong support from our local and regional partners who contributed and share our passion for upkeep and improvement within the Raystown Lake Region.”



Partners include Raystown Area Disc Golf, Kids in Parks, Standing Stone Disc Golf Club, Let’s Go Throw, and Friends of Raystown Lake.



In recent years, disc golf has grown rapidly throughout the U.S. and abroad. According to UDisc, disc golfers spent 32.6 million hours on courses in 2022, with an average of 4.3 courses installed nationwide per day.



“If you plan to camp or visit Raystown, bring your discs, or you can get loaner discs at Raystown Reflections inside the visitors center,” said Raystown Operations Project Manager Jude Harrington. “If you love outdoor adventures, then Raystown Lake is your oasis.”



ABOUT RAYSTOWN LAKE



Raystown Lake is the largest lake located entirely in Pennsylvania and offers 8,300 surface acres of clear water surrounded by 21,000 acres of forested mountain slopes. Raystown is a multi-purpose lake constructed and managed by USACE for flood damage reduction, recreation and natural resource opportunities, and hydropower.



Visitors come to Raystown to enjoy panoramic views of undeveloped land and waters, access to excellent public recreation facilities, and fishing and hunting opportunities. From camping and boating, to hiking and mountain biking, to striped bass fishing and whitetail deer hunting, and everything in between - Raystown offers something for everyone.



Visit our website for more: https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Raystown-Lake/

