Women in Naval Aviation: Cmdr. Jocelyn Liberg

The military is my family business. I'm a third generation Navy Attack aviator. I'm a second generation, AEDO. My whole family in some capacity has been in service since 1948.

My entire upbringing has been surrounded by naval aviation. I had a call sign when I was two days old. I was tater tot. My dad was Spud. You know, I have been surrounded by this my whole life. And I love it.

My first flight in my military logbook is a flight with my dad, and that also is his last flight as a Naval Aviator. Getting to fly together, and like, do the high fives and pass the torch was even still kind of the highlight of my career 16 years later.

So my career path has been illuminated by support the entire way. I have an amazing husband, wonderful kids, huge family that loves what I get to do and a great mentorship network.

I started out kind of the normal aviation path. I did ROTC at Penn State, flight school. And then I was a JO in VFA-211 flying F-18s.

So I went to test pilot school for for the year that that takes. And then I went out to China Lake flying the newest software and the newest weapons. And from there, I got to go work for PMA 242 and we are trying to build the community that is going to get weapons out to the fleet faster and more capable than they've ever done before.

The best part of being a naval aviator is being part of a community that has such intensely, intentional culture.

The other thing is my kids think I'm cool. And getting to talk about planes with my kids is just so much fun.

We're celebrating that women have been a part of the obligation for 50 years now. We're also celebrating that women have been allowed to fly in combat for the past 30 years. I was in kindergarten when that change came about in the Navy.

it's so exciting to think about the changes we haven't even imagined yet that that my generation and the generation that follows will bring about for naval aviation.

The advice I'd give is to just go for it. There's always room for more awesome aviators in the Navy, and the more people we have that are interested, the higher quality of our community we can build.

