CLDJ Change of Command Focuses on Success, Continuing Mission

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Wilson | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti ( April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanne Krauss relieved...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Wilson | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti ( April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanne Krauss relieved Capt. Brian Iber as the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, during a ceremony, April 18. The ceremony was attended by service members and leaders from CLDJ and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, along with allied military partners from Djibouti, Japan, France, Spain, Italy, and South Korea. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.(U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Kyle Wilson) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 18, 2023) - Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the U.S. military's only permanent base in Africa, held a change of command ceremony on April 18.



U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanne Krauss took command from U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber during a ceremony presided over by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Rear Adm. Brad Collins.



"(Capt. Iber) created processes and harnessed every opportunity to facilitate multi-lateral training opportunities, cultivate diplomatic relations, and empower his staff to provide high-level operational support

to four component commanders and two fleets," said Collins. "His superior leadership served as the foundation of success to the U.S. mission in Africa."



CLDJ is currently home to 31 tenant commands, and provides world-class support to tenants through 24/7 flight operations, force protection, port operations, lodging, and facility management.



"It is hard to see at times, when you are in the day-to-day grind, what you have done for our country and that of our national interests," said Iber. "You have demonstrated to the world that America can operate from any

location and do so with confidence and excellence, surging lethal combat forces when needed and providing humanitarian aid and training to those who either need it or share our values."



While Iber focused on CLDJ's accomplishments over the past year, Krauss renewed CLDJ's priorities to supporting tenants.



"I see you taking pride in your programs and doing your best, our Navy's best, in providing safety, security, and wellness to the thousands of Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, and Airmen stationed at our base. Continue to

charge hard," said Krauss.



This assignment is Krauss' second tour at Camp Lemonnier. In 2010, she flew MQ-9 reapers in support of joint irregular warfare requirements and provided real-time decisional information for U.S. forces in the theater. Krauss has served in the Navy, on active duty and as a reservist, for 28 years and last served as the commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Support Unit.



As the ceremony closed, there was a renewed focus on CLDJ's future and mission.



"I look forward to strengthening the important partnerships with our Djiboutian host nation, State Department and Allies," said Krauss. "I am humbled to serve as your Commanding Officer, and I look forward to serving you - and serving with you."



CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.