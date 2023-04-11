The garrison headquarters building for Fort McCoy Garrison is shown April 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a spring snow storm.
More than 8 inches of snow fell on the post on April 17 in a rare spring storm just days after temperatures were in the 80s at the installation.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 23:41
|Story ID:
|442778
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters building, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT