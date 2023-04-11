Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters building

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The garrison headquarters building for Fort McCoy Garrison is shown April 17, 2023, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The garrison headquarters building for Fort McCoy Garrison is shown April 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a spring snow storm. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The garrison headquarters building for Fort McCoy Garrison is shown April 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a spring snow storm.



More than 8 inches of snow fell on the post on April 17 in a rare spring storm just days after temperatures were in the 80s at the installation.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



