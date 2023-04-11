Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters building

    Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters building

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The garrison headquarters building for Fort McCoy Garrison is shown April 17, 2023, at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The garrison headquarters building for Fort McCoy Garrison is shown April 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a spring snow storm.

    More than 8 inches of snow fell on the post on April 17 in a rare spring storm just days after temperatures were in the 80s at the installation.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023
    Story ID: 442778
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
