    Panton F-16s arrive at Gwangju AB as Wolf Pack takes part in KFT 23

    8th Fighter Wing F-16s Land at Gwangju Air Base for Korea Flying Training 2023

    Photo By Cpl. Tyler Harmon | U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base,...... read more read more

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, landed at Gwangju AB, ROK, in order to take part in the Fiscal Year 2023 Korea Flying Training at Gwangju AB, ROK, April 14, 2023.

    The "Pantons" were received by 35th Fighter Generation Squadron maintainers, one of many units from Kunsan AB on temporary duty assignment to the ROK Air Force combined operating base in support of KFT 23. Other participants include ROKAF units from across the Korean peninsula and U.S. Marine Corps units from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina.

    KFT 23 is a combined training event focused on tactical execution of combat missions to maintain military readiness and is part of the ROK-U.S. alliance’s routine, annual training program.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023
    Story ID: 442777
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR
