Panton F-16s arrive at Gwangju AB as Wolf Pack takes part in KFT 23

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and KF-16 Fighting Falcons with the ROK Air Force taxi on the flight line after arriving for the Fiscal Year 2023 Korea Flying Training at Gwangju AB, ROK, April 14, 2023. KFT 23 is a combined training event focused on tactical execution of combat missions to maintain military readiness and is part of the ROK-U.S. alliance's routine, annual training program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)