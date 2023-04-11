Panton F-16s arrive at Gwangju AB as Wolf Pack takes part in KFT 23

F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, landed at Gwangju AB, ROK, in order to take part in the Fiscal Year 2023 Korea Flying Training at Gwangju AB, ROK, April 14, 2023.
The "Pantons" were received by 35th Fighter Generation Squadron maintainers, one of many units from Kunsan AB on temporary duty assignment to the ROK Air Force combined operating base in support of KFT 23. Other participants include ROKAF units from across the Korean peninsula and U.S. Marine Corps units from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina.
KFT 23 is a combined training event focused on tactical execution of combat missions to maintain military readiness and is part of the ROK-U.S. alliance’s routine, annual training program.
