Humphreys signs MOU with Pyeongtaek City Police

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Pyeongtaek City Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding, April 14, at Camp Humphreys, paving the way for a Pyeongtaek Police Branch Office (PPBO) on the installation.



By signing the MOU, the two parties codified their commitment to greater communications among the installation, Pyeongtaek City Police, and Korean National Police, through the establishment of the PPBO, which will aid the Humphreys community in Pyeongtaek.



“The relationship between Pyeongtaek and USAG Humphreys is built on mutual trust and understanding, and exemplifies the ironclad Republic of Korea and U.S. Alliance,” said Col. Seth Graves, Humphreys garrison commander. “With the signing of this MOU, we look forward to furthering the strong relationship with our host-nation partners and seeking opportunities for greater collaboration.”



Graves and Jin Tae Kim, senior superintendent and chief of PCPD were joined by Humphreys and PCPD staff members during the MOU signing event, which affirmed their commitment to the successful mission of the PPBO.



In addition to assisting military police, the PPBO will provide administrative services, helping SOFA members resolve traffic violations, fines, and other minor legal actions. The office will also routinely brief the Humphreys community, helping U.S. service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families better understand Korean law.



“Korean National Police Officers of Pyeongtaek Police Station have played an integral role in helping the U.S. Army maintain security at and near Camp Humphreys,” said Maj. Paul Coleman, the provost marshal at Humphreys. “We look forward to work closer together with PPBO to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our two communities.”

