EOD Battalion staff sergeant selected as US Army Career Counselor of Year

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The career counselor from an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion that commands six EOD companies in four states was selected as the U.S. Army Career Counselor of the Year.



Staff Sgt. Zachary T. Olson from the 242nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD) on Fort Carson, Colorado, earned top honors for his service at the battalion.



The 242nd EOD Battalion “War Falcons” are part of the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE), the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command.



From 19 bases in 16 states, American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



The 242nd EOD Battalion “War Falcons” confront and defeat explosive threats from bases in Colorado, New Mexico, Louisiana and Missouri.



Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth presented the award to Olson during a ceremony at the Pentagon, March 31. At the same ceremony, Sgt. 1st Class Antoni Bukowski was selected as the Career Counselor for the Year for the Army Reserve.



Olson said the highlight of being selected as the Army Career Counselor of the Year was discussing various topics with senior Army leaders, meeting the other competitors and sharing experiences as well as presenting himself to the board members and touring the Pentagon.



Supporting the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st EOD Group is a big task, said Olson.



“Being a career counselor in 71st EOD is unique by being responsible for the counseling and retention actions for half of the continental U.S. EOD enterprise, west of the Mississippi River, split among 11 different installations in nine different states,” said Olson. “Not every career counselor has that level of impact or outreach.”



Olson said keeping EOD techs in the Army was challenging and rewarding because they are in high demand from federal agencies and civil authorities who need bomb squad members.



As the U.S. Army explosive experts, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers are capable of defeating everything from a hand grenade to a nuclear weapon.



A native of Asheboro, North Carolina, Olson joined the U.S. Army in 2009 one year after graduating from high school. After starting out as a vehicle mechanic, he was drawn to the career counselor profession because of his experience.



“I decided to stay for the long haul because of the people I serve with and those I serve. The Army has given me a sense of purpose, structure and friendships that will last a lifetime and much more. I’m trying to pass on the leadership and mentorship I have received from some of the most solid officers and NCOs I’ve had the privilege of serving with,” said Olson. “I thought that maybe one day I might be able to impart the same.”



Olson said the key to success as an Army career counselor and leader is ensuring that Soldiers understand the impact of their service.



“It’s not just important to have a clear understanding of their mission, it’s imperative for success and for the betterment of the organization you serve, regardless of what type of unit you’re in,” said Olson.