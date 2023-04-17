Photo Story: April 2023 barracks renovations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on barracks renovations April 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on barracks renovations April 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Omaha District’s Rapid Response Team has been at work completing the expedited renovation of more than 200 Army barracks at Fort McCoy. Each barracks is approximately 3,000 square feet and the scope of work includes all the heating and ventilation systems, plumbing, electrical, and structural repairs. The project started in July 2022 and is slated to be complete in August 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors work on barracks renovations April 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Omaha District’s Rapid Response Team has been at work completing the expedited renovation of more than 200 Army barracks at Fort McCoy.



Each barracks is approximately 3,000 square feet and the scope of work includes all the heating and ventilation systems, plumbing, electrical, and structural repairs.



The project started in July 2022 and is slated to be complete in August 2023.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.