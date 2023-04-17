Phoenix Marines Hike in Remembrance of Fallen Firefighters

PHOENIX – Marines assigned to Recruiting Station Phoenix designated unit the “Hotshots” in remembrance of Prescott’s local firefighters who perished fire-fighting in the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.





Established in the 1940s in Southern California, fire-control crews earned the moniker “Hotshot” because they work in the hottest part of wildfires. Hotshot crews are local interagency crews responsible for managing wildfires and reducing the growth of fire-prone vegetation. As a whole-of-government approach, the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Affairs sponsor more than 100 Interagency Hotshots Crews (IHC) mostly located in the western United States.





According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are three types of firefighting crews: Type 1, Type 2 IA, and Type 2. Type 1 is known as the Interagency Hotshots Crews and specializes in fast production, highly technical skills, receive extensive training, and advanced qualifications, and are held to high physical standards.





All firefighting crew types are responsible for creating fire lines to control the spread of wildfires. Fire lines resemble a hiking trail and require removing burnable woody material so only mineral soil is remaining which prevents burning or smoldering. Crews use a variety of tools including chainsaws, shovels, and drip torches to remove and burn excess vegetation before the head of a fire approaches.





Established in 2001, the Granite Mountain Hotshots began as a fuels mitigation crew before being re-designated as a Type 2 IA crew and ultimately becoming certified as a Type 1 “Hotshot” crew in 2008.

On June 30, 2013, a fire in Yarnell Hill was started by a lightning strike and expanded from four acres to more than 6,000 acres. Four planes were deployed to dump water on the fires to control their spread. Along with more than 250 other firefighters, the Granite Mountain Hotshots maneuvered through Yarnell Hill to preserve the Champion Tree landmark. The dry vegetation coupled with changing winds accelerated the spread of the fire. The crew became trapped when the winds turned around and they were surrounded by fire. The crew was forced to deploy their fire shelters for protection. 19 members of the Prescott-based Granite Mountain Hotshots perished in the Yarnell Hill Fire. Only one member of the original Hotshots crew fighting the fire survived. This event was the greatest loss of life for firefighters since the September 11 attacks. The Champion Tree remained intact because of the Hotshots’ crew's actions.





On April 15, 2023, the Marines of Recruiting Station Phoenix hiked the Giant Alligator Juniper Trail within the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park which culminated at a memorial site honoring the members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. The Marines designated their command the “Hotshots” during a ceremony in remembrance of the deceased crew members. Marines hiked to the Hotshots memorial site while exchanging vignettes about their involvement in the Arizona community. This hike further cemented Recruiting Station Phoenix’s integration with the community and aligned Recruiting Station Phoenix with the legacy of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.





Against the backdrop of towering mountains, the commanding officer, Major Keegan Kinkade reflected on the significance of the hike and asked those in attendance “How can we honor this amazing state and the people we interact with every day?” The hike and commemoration was the answer to the question. He concluded his remarks by stating, “Wherever we go in this state, we will honor their legacy.”





Also in attendance were the city of Prescott’s Fire Department Chief Holger Duree and Amanda Marsh, widow of Eric Marsh who led the Hotshots crew. Chief Duree expressed his appreciation for the Marines’ tribute to the Hotshot crew telling the audience, “You are part of the story and part of the legacy.” Chief Duree and Amanda Marsh were both presented with appreciation plaques by Major Kinkade. Amanda Marsh thanked the Marines for honoring the members of the Hotshot crew and acknowledged the existing bond between Marines and Hotshots. Among the Hotshot crew, Jesse Steed, Travis Turbyfill, and William “Billy” Warneke were prior Marines.



The story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots was brought to the silver in the 2017 film, Only The Brave and is based on their heroic actions.

The motto of the Hotshots crew is “Esse quam videri,” a Latin phrase meaning “To be, rather than to seem.”

