NAVSUP WSS provides logistical support for Philippine oil spill

The oil tanker Princess Empress, carrying approximately 210,000-250,000 gallons of fuel oil, sank in rough seas off the coast of the Philippines, Feb. 28. By the time the official request to help contain the 75-mile-long spill was authorized, the logistics professionals at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, (NAVSUP WSS) Transportation and Distribution (T&D) were already planning their support.



The Department of State Memo requesting support from the Department of Defense was signed March 14.



“On March 13, NAVSUP WSS T&D became aware of the pending SUBSALV (Supervisor of Salvage and Diving) Oil Spill Response task then immediately engaged and began providing SME (Subject Matter Expert) transportation, logistical, and Special Assignment Airlift Mission (SAAM) guidance/assistance,” said Keith Boylan, NAVSUP WSS T&D Fleet Movement and Systems Support Department Head.



The support for the emergent deployment of SUPSALV personnel and equipment included configuration of cargo for airlift, Hazardous Material guidance, coordination with airfields for ground support, guidance on Diplomatic Clearance and creating airlift load plans.



“In addition, U.S. Air Force Material Handling Equipment to support download at Subic Bay International Airport had to be coordinated due to no ongoing Air Mobility Command presence in the Philippines,” said Boylan.



All documentation supporting this deployment was submitted to U.S. Transportation Command March 20 in anticipation of the Secretary of Defense memo of March 22 authorizing SUPSALV to support this effort.



“Coordinating telecoms between SUPSALV and T&D with stakeholders such as PACFLT (Pacific Fleet), USFFC (U.S. Fleet Forces Command), Dover Air Force Base, Travis Air Force Base, INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command), USTRANSCOM (U.S. Transportation Command) and TACC (Tactical Air Command Center) were held to ensure airlift requirements were fully understood and supported,” said Boylan.



In total, three aircraft were required, one C-17 and two C-5s. The first mission (C-17) departed Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24 with Air Force personnel and ground support equipment. The second mission loaded SUPSALV equipment at Dover Air Force Base and flew to Travis Air Force base for additional SUPSALV cargo on-load. The final mission landed in the Philippines March 29.



NAVSUP WSS T&D is coordinating the retrograde requirement for the SUPSALV equipment and personnel when the mission is complete in the Philippines.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

