AMCOM 101 for Missiles showcases people, readiness and logistics

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted the annual AMCOM 101 for Missiles April 12-13 on Redstone Arsenal.



The event brings together the Army’s missile community to discuss how to better support warfighters on every front.



Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor, AMCOM commander, delivered opening remarks and stressed the importance of the event.



“The missile community has bared a significant burden over the last 20-30 years, with all of the deployments and all of the actions they do,” O’Connor said. “It's the number one and number two priorities for our Army to invest in and build additional capabilities to ensure that we have what we need to be successful.”



AMCOM 101 for Missiles has been held annually since 2014. Topics this year included systems sustainment, force capability, asset recognition and an overview of AMCOM’s operational support.

The intent of the forum is to increase Army leaders’ awareness of the tools and resources available to improve readiness in Army missile units.



“Most importantly, it's about what we can do for you,” O’Connor told the crowd. “It’s how can we provide some assistance to help you maintain your weapon systems to ensure that you have the readiness that you need to meet the mission.”



Many in the missile community are unfamiliar with AMCOM’s process for receiving top-end support and how to request it. AMCOM 101 is designed to change that.



“It’s a two-day forum for air defenders to learn about opportunities that AMCOM provides,” said AMCOM Missile Maintenance Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Hudson. “It’s very unique for air defenders to come here to see what AMCOM does.”



In discussing support capabilities, O’Connor highlighted AMCOM’s Logistics Assistance Representatives, local experts available on-location who can provide troubleshooting, advice, and readiness improvement.



“They can help you work through the things needed to ensure you can sustain the systems that are so important to the defense of our nation,” O’Connor said. “They really do help protect our force.”

An important aspect of AMCOM 101 is just being there to network, share ideas, gain knowledge and return home to share that knowledge. “It’s nice to bring everyone together to teach new technologies and new capabilities,” Hudson said.



O’Connor made it clear that while equipment and services are vital to the mission, perhaps the most important resource he has access to is Soldiers, civilians and contractors.

“At AMCOM, we're really proud of this organization,” he said. “We have some great people all across the world.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 08:48 Story ID: 442721 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCOM 101 for Missiles showcases people, readiness and logistics, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.