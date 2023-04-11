Best Warriors compete at Fort Stewart to qualify for national competition

The 2023 Region III Army National Guard Region Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Georgia Army National Guard, began yesterday April 16, 2023, at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



The competition runs April 16-21. Competitors are Army National Guard Soldiers from Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Each is evaluated on a series of military skills tests to determine the region's best Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer representatives for the National Guard Bureau Best Warrior Competition occurring in July.



The competitors' physical fitness, weapons knowledge and marksmanship, land navigation, general military knowledge, a 12-mile timed ruck march, combat water survival, and a variety of other Soldier skills are evaluated by senior leaders who are subject matter experts in a particular event.



Lessons learned by the competitors often translate to learning new techniques and taking those improvements back to their home units.



"When Soldiers return to their home states and speak about their experience at this competition, and how great the experience was, it echoes throughout their home formations," said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan, the Georgia Army National Guard's Senior Enlisted Advisor. "It lets other Soldiers know there is a different side of the National Guard."



The Region III Best Warrior Competition is a program to recognize and celebrate the best Soldiers in the region. It tests the readiness and adaptiveness of Army National Guard Soldiers.



"These young leaders are already dialed in on the tasks ahead," said Logan. "This competition tests already very capable Soldiers and they can take that information back to their units and training the next generation of leaders."



Maximizing readiness and lethality is the National Guard's top priority, and competitions such as Best Warrior provide an opportunity to highlight our most ready and lethal forces.



"These are the top enlisted and noncommissioned officers in the region," said Logan. "I'm looking forward to a great competition and seeing our best get after it."

