NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Celebrates Month of the Military Child at Corry Station CDC

By Ens. Cristina Francesconi, Naval Air Station Pensacola Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – In recognition of the annually observed Month of the Military Child and National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola commanding officer visited children at the installation’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)-operated Corry Station Child Development Center (CDC) April 13.



Capt. Terrence Shashaty spent time reading and interacting with nearly thirty students at the facility before signing a proclamation reaffirming the NAS Pensacola commitment to the hundreds of children with parents stationed at the more than 120 tenant commands onboard the air station.



“The military child is strong,” Shashaty said. “They brave several challenges as they grow up – frequent moves, changing schools and separation from parents during deployments. They stand by their parents, take on additional responsibilities at home, and face sacrifices only a military child understands. NAS Pensacola is dedicated to recognizing and honoring all the children and teens in military families and ensuring they and their parents are aware of the support and resources available to them.”



The theme for this year’s Month of the Military Child is ‘Taking Care of Our Military Children,’ something Shashaty added that NAS Pensacola is reinforcing through supporting military parents as they learn more about child development, resources and coping strategies.



“By showing families and their children that they are not alone and that there are resources for help, the entire military community is strengthened,” Shashaty said.



During his hour-long visit to the Corry Station CDC, Shashaty also signed another proclamation, one designed to show commitment to ensuring children remain safe. National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect, something Shashaty said is every service member’s responsibility.



“Although we take the month of April to reflect on the well-being of our children, child abuse prevention is an ongoing effort,” he said. “Our programs encourage increasing awareness about child and family well-being and working together to support families and prevent child abuse and neglect.”



Individuals concerned about the welfare of a child are encouraged to call 911 or military law enforcement if a child is in immediate danger. Additionally, call the Family Advocacy Program office at 850-452-5990 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453 for assistances in reporting neglect or abuse concerns.