Enduring Friendship between U.S., Japan

Photo By Sgt. Megan Roses | U.S. service members and distinguished guests pose for a photo during the Ishigaki...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Megan Roses | U.S. service members and distinguished guests pose for a photo during the Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony on Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2023. The ceremony honors three fallen World War II U.S. Navy airmen, whom died shortly after crash landing on the island. The memorial was developed by the people of Ishigaki and U.S. Service members as a symbol of peace and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses) see less | View Image Page

ISHIGAKI, Japan - On Aug. 15th, 1945, nearly four years into World War II, U.S. Navy Lt. Vernon L. Tebo, 1st Class Robert Tuggle Jr., and 1st Class Warren H. Loyd, were shot down and crashed into the small island of Ishigaki. They were soon captured by the Japanese Imperial Army and faced execution shortly after. The death of the three U.S. Navy airmen brought the people of Ishigaki and U.S. armed forces together 56 years later and bloomed an enduring friendship.



Nearly six decades after the incident, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Tim Wilson partnered with Takeo Shinohara, a professor at the University of the Ryukyus, to develop and create a memorial for the three U.S. Navy personnel. Over the next year, the duo worked tirelessly to develop this monument, gaining financial assistance and volunteers from the U.S. personal located on U.S. Air Force Base Kadena, Okinawa, Japan and residents of the Ishigaki Island. On Aug. 15, 2001, 56 years after the incident, the monument was dedicated to the three U.S. Navy airmen.



“This monument will contribute greatly to the development of goodwill and friendship between Japan and the United States and will also serve as a testament of reconciliation with the bereaved families who have been through 56 years of emotional hardship and sadness,” said Shinohara.



The monument stands in a park overlooking the ocean and is symbol of peace and friendship between the people of Ishigaki and the U.S. Though Japan and U.S were once former adversaries, now have an enduring friendship and resilient partnership than is displayed in monuments like this Bilingual Memorial Monument.



On April 15, 2023, the memorial will once again rejoin the people of Ishigaki and U.S. service members at the Bilingual Memorial Monument for a ceremony dedicate to the lost airmen. The ceremony will host local civilians, politicians, members of the Japan Self-Defense Force, and U.S. service members.



“This ceremony takes what was an atrocious event in a horrific war, World War II, when we were at war with each other and reflects a wonderful partnership. It is a great opportunity to reconcile as an individuals and human beings.” explained U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, “It also brings the local community of Ishigaki close to the American service men and women.”



The three Navy airmen were lost during World War II, but their sacrifice was never forgotten by the people of Ishigaki. The tragedy sparked an enduring friendship and symbolizes the unwavering commitment to peace between the U.S. and Japan.



Shinohara expressed in closing remarks, “I hope that the ceremony will continue to be held. From the border island Ishigaki, we can convey to the world the tragedy of war and the preciousness of peace.”



日米の恒久的な友好関係



2023年4月15日、沖縄県石垣市で行われた石垣島事件慰霊祭に、米軍兵士と石垣市民が地元住民とともに参列しました。この慰霊碑は、地元の島民と米軍兵士の有志により建設され、現在は日米間の揺るぎない約束を反映する平和な場所として存在しています。



1945年8月15日、第二次世界大戦開始から約4年が経った頃、アメリカ海軍バーノン・L・ティポ中尉、ロバート・タッグルジュニア一等兵、ウォーレン・H・ロイド一等兵は、撃墜され石垣島に墜落しました。彼らはすぐに大日本帝國陸軍に捕らえられ、まもなく処刑されました。3人のアメリカ海軍飛行士の死は、56年後、石垣の人々とアメリカ軍を結びつけ、恒久的な友情の芽生えをもたらしました。



この事件から約60年後、米空軍のティム・ウィルソン一等軍曹は、琉球大学の篠原武夫教授と共同で、3人の米海軍兵士のための記念碑を考案・建立することにしました。その後1年間、二人はこの記念碑の建立に精力的に取り組み、沖縄の米空軍嘉手納基地に駐在する米軍人や 石垣島の住民から資金援助とボランティアを得ました。そして、事件から56年後の2001年8月15日、3人の米海軍飛行士に捧げられた慰霊碑が完成しました。



篠原武夫琉大名誉教授は「この慰霊碑は日米の親善・友好の発展に大きく寄与するとともに、56年間、精神的な苦難と悲しみを乗り越えてきたご遺族との和解の証となります。」と述べました。



海を望む公園に建つ慰霊碑は、石垣市民とアメリカの平和と友情のシンボルです。かつて敵対関係にあった日米は、現在、この二か国語記載された慰霊碑に示されるような、永続的な友好関係と弾力的なパートナーシップを築いています。



2023年4月15日、米軍飛行士慰霊碑前で、石垣市民と米軍兵士が再び集まり、亡くなった米兵を慰霊します。式典には、地元の市民、政治家、自衛隊員、米軍兵士が参加する予定です。



"この式典は、私たちが互いに戦争をしていた第二次世界大戦という恐ろしい戦争で非道な出来事だったものを、現在の素晴らしいパートナーシップに変え反映させています。個人として、人間として和解する素晴らしい機会です。"と、第1海兵航空団司令官のエリック・オースティン米海兵隊司令官は述べました。"また、石垣の地元地域と米軍人のより親密な関係を築く機会ともなります。"



3人の海軍飛行士は第二次世界大戦中に命を落としましたが、彼らの犠牲は石垣の人々にとって決して忘れることのできないものでした。この悲劇は、恒久的な友情のきっかけとなり、日米の平和への揺るぎない決意を表しています。



篠原武夫琉大名誉教授は閉会の辞で、「これからもこの追悼式が続くことを願っています。国境の島・石垣から、戦争の悲惨さ、平和の尊さを世界に発信することができます。」と締めくくりました。