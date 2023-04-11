Humphreys joins local community to clean up

Photo By MUN CHONG | Volunteers from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works work to...... read more read more Photo By MUN CHONG | Volunteers from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works work to pick up litter during the Community Cleanup Day, April 15, outside Camp Humphreys. The event saw more than 50 participants collect enough trash to fill a 1-ton truck. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- More than 50 people from the community and installation joined together, April 15, to celebrate Earth Day by cleaning the area around Camp Humphreys.



The event, called Community Clean Up, focused on picking up litter in the area outside of the main pedestrian gate of Camp Humphrey. Participants gathered under the Anjeong-ri Street archway before dividing into two groups to maximize coverage. After being given supplies, they set off to pick up trash throughout the neighborhood.



“Our desired outcome is that everyone continues to evaluate their environmental footprint for ways to reduce their impact on the environment,” said Keith Smith, who works as an Environmental Protection Specialist in the Environmental Division of the Directorate of Public Works.



The event was designed to promote the partnership between the U.S. military and local residence while improving environmental stewardship. Participants included members of the Girl Scouts, Pyeongtaek city council, and Paengseong Merchants Association. In the end, more than one-third mile was covered, which resulted in enough trash to fill a one-ton truck.



While Earth Day isn’t celebrated globally until April 22, Smith said it is important to be mindful every day of behaviors that may impact the environment. A second clean up event, scheduled on Earth Day, will take place on post and focus on cleaning the Canal Park area of Camp Humphreys.



The event starts at 9 a.m. behind Duke Library and will allow volunteers to help clean the area as they travel up to the 24-hours gas station on Tropic Lightening Avenue. Following the cleanup, the event will transition to the Downtown Plaza for an Earth Day Jamboree featuring information booths, giveaways, games and prizes. The Exchange aligned the grand opening of their Outdoor Living area to coincide with Earth Day and the Jamboree.



To volunteer or for more information email humphreysevents@usagso.org