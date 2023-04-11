Pa. Guard aviators train local first responders

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.15.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Christopher Booker 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, instructed civilian first responders on proper procedures during military helicopter emergencies during an exercise April 15, at Covington Independent Fire Company.

    Civil-military outreach engagements like this are designed to promote a stronger bilateral relationship with first responders and teach them unique circumstances in responding to military incidents.

    “This class is an eye opener and learning opportunity because not only are we dealing with military helicopters in our area, but we are dealing with MEDEVAC, Police helicopters and other law enforcement vehicles" said Joshua Smith, director of Clifton Township Emergency Management. "It’s not just limited to the military, and we need to be prepared and able to think outside the box.”

    It is vital for first responders to know how to respond to military aircraft accidents and be confident in safely securing the scene.

    “Some things we noticed lately in the U.S. is that there have been at least two-three MEDEVAC/ helicopter crashes in the past two-three months and we want to be prepared,” said Smith.

    First Responders were able to get a hands-on orientation with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, lecture on how to identify hazards, and essential crash and rescue procedures for aircraft emergencies.

    “We take pride in our 250+ hours of training for search and rescue department that include urban and wilderness,” said Rodger Tobias Chief of East Penn Search and Rescue of Monroe County Pennsylvania.

    This community engagement event raised local first responders’ awareness with military emergencies and fostered trust and confidence between the community and the Pennsylvania National Guard. Leaders hope that will pay impactful dividends down the road.

    “I found all the instructors very patient and helpful, and we were able to get some of our guys to poke around in the helicopter,” said Tobias. “We learned where the fuel shutoff and engine shut off were located and that will be very important during an accident. We would love to see more of these programs in the future, this event is better than the other courses we attended."

    Smiles were all around at the conclusion of this event, local first responders thanked the aircrew for putting together an amazing presentation and allowing them the opportunity to get hands on with the aircraft.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 15:09
    Story ID: 442697
    Location: COVINGTON , PA, US 
