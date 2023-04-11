Willacoochee, Georgia, Native Serves Aboard USS Milius While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

A Willacoochee, Florida, native and 2012 graduate of Atkinson County High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69).



Yeoman (YN) 3rd Class Yuri Hernandez joined the Navy in 2022 and is now forward-deployed aboard Milius to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“At the time I joined the Navy, I was really looking to get out and see the world and the Navy seemed like a good way to do that,” said Hernandez. “I was also proud to be the first female in my family to serve in the military. Not many females in my family have had the same opportunities that I have, so serving in the Navy is just one way I’ve been able to push certain boundaries and I feel like it’s an accomplishment.”



As a yeoman, Hernandez serves on Milius’ administrative team, which provides a wide range of administrative support services for more than 300 Sailors.



“Something has always interested me in office work and I’ve always wanted to do something administrative,” said Hernandez. “I’m lucky enough to work in a division where we have teamwork and we all help each other out. I especially look up to our YN1 for being able to consistently help our customers and always know the answer to difficult questions.”



Hernandez said serving in the Navy has allowed her to accomplish things she never thought possible.



“It’s made me push myself to the limits,” said Hernandez. “You’re sometimes faced with challenges that you feel you can’t overcome, but then you do it and you realize it is possible.”



Hernandez offered a word of advice for those who are thinking about military service.



“If you want this, then you need to have the mindset that you can do it,” said Hernandez. “It’s not impossible and with the right attitude and dedication, you can achieve it.”



Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

