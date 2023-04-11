NMCB 3 Awarded FY22 Peltier Award for Excellence

Story by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram



PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 was announced as the winner of the fiscal year 2022 Rear Adm. Eugene J. Peltier Award, recognizing the most outstanding active battalion in the Naval Construction Force (NCF), via naval message, March 26th.



In his message, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Commander Naval Facilities Engineering Command and Chief of Civil Engineers, stated that, “NMCB 3 thrived in executing all assigned tasking while maintaining COVID-19 protective measures in a deployed environment across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility (USINDOPACOM AOR). NMCB 3 successfully completed projects while remaining ready to support blue water fleet maneuverability during major combat operations or aide partner nations through humanitarian assistance/disaster recovery.”



From December 2021 to July 2022, NMCB 3 deployed ambitious, proud, respectful and combat-ready Seabee Teams to the USINDOPACOM AOR and executed 31 projects valued at over $25.4 million while remaining ready to support blue water fleet maneuverability during Major Combat Operations or aide partner nations through Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Recovery efforts.



As part of a modified Fleet Readiness Training Plan the battalion completed a successful Field Training Exercise, only three months into their home-cycle, with camps spread out in multiple Southern California locations. The skills that were sharpened in this field exercise will ensure that NMCB 3 is positioned to support a variety of humanitarian and partner nation cooperation tasking during its future deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, and is also ready to enable the integrated Maritime Force with critical combat construction support.



The Peltier Award, named after Rear Admiral Eugene J. Peltier, former Chief of the Bureau of Yards and Docks and Chief of Civil Engineers, and past president of the Society of American Military Engineers, has been awarded to the best active duty battalion in the NCF every year since 1960.



NMCB 3 has previously won the Peltier Award 4 times, most recently in 2016.



NMCB 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, Calif., training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.

