TRADOC's SAAPM Efforts for 2023 Emphasize Intervention and Trust

Courtesy Photo | A Soldier talks with Dr. Diandra Poe after a senior leader discussion during Sexual...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Soldier talks with Dr. Diandra Poe after a senior leader discussion during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 11, 2023. U.S. Army Photo by Jean Wines. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and this year's theme is “Intervene We Are a Team: There is US in TrUSt. Can They Trust in You?” TRADOC focuses on this theme, with various events that highlight the importance of intervention and trust among service members. TRADOC began their SAAPM observance with a special training event hosted by Dr. Diandra Poe, a motivational speaker, trainer, and sexual assault survivor.



Throughout the month, activities such as Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention table displays at the post-exchange and dining facilities, SHARP leader training, golf tournament (Putt for Prevention), and bowling tournament are being held to increase awareness and participation in the fight against sexual assault and harassment.



TRADOC's SAAPM efforts highlight the significance of teamwork and trust in fighting sexual misconduct. As service members engage in events, they help contribute to a culture that respects and protects all members of the Army Team.



Poe, the founder of a nonprofit organization that provides resources and counseling to victims, encouraged junior leaders to use her story as motivation.



During her presentation at the Jacobs Conference Center at Fort Eustis, Poe shared her story with two groups of leaders. The junior leader training focused on the reporting mechanisms in place, while senior leaders discussed establishing a culture of prevention and intervention.



"Use this information to fuel you," she said, emphasizing the importance of creating a supportive environment that fosters trust and cooperation within the ranks.



Upcoming events include on April 14 a spoken word presentation addressing rape culture featuring Edward Wilson, a retired Army veteran and advocate who raises awareness through thought-provoking poetry, and Bystander Intervention Training on April 18, which focuses on online dating do's and don’ts and creating a culture of awareness through proactive training. Both taking place at Fort Eustis.



Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month offers an opportunity to showcase the Army's progress in fostering a positive culture that combats sexual assault and harassment. Through participation in events and open conversations, service members help build a supportive environment based on trust and unity, which is intolerant of sexual assault and harassment.