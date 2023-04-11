Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Holds Change of Command

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 230414-N-YR423-6060 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 14, 2023) Capt. David Pavlik addresses the...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 230414-N-YR423-6060 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 14, 2023) Capt. David Pavlik addresses the crowd after relieving Capt. Willie Brisbane (not pictured) as commanding officer of Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) during a ceremony held at the National Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 14, 2023. Pavlik, who most recently served as the Executive Assistant to the Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, took the helm as NETPDC’s 22nd commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Capt. David Pavlik relieved Capt. Willie Brisbane as commanding officer of Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 14, 2023.



Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin was the guest speaker for the event and highlighted NETPDC’s responsibilities of administering the Navy’s Voluntary Education program, providing resource management services to the domain, and administering the Navy’s enlisted advancement program.



Garvin commended NETPDC’s team on their contributions under the leadership of Brisbane.



“Captain Brisbane led and persevered during unprecedented times to include a pandemic,” said Garvin. “NETPDC used the virtual domain to provide outstanding services and superior support to our Sailors.”



Brisbane told guests she was pleased with the accomplishments of the command throughout her tour.



“I could not be more proud of the NETPDC team and all of the successes they have achieved during my time here,” said Brisbane. “The team always puts forth effort that is not only professional, but creative and forward-thinking. Being a part of NETPDC and seeing the large-scale effects our mission has on the Sailors in the fleet is both awe-inspiring and immeasurable."



Brisbane also acknowledged many people within the organization who contributed to the command’s success.



“As I end this tour, I give my thanks to all of those who have contributed to get us where we are today,” said Brisbane. “I am so proud to have been a part of such a high-performing team and an incredible organization.”



After assuming command of NETPDC, Pavlik, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, spoke of his excitement in taking command of NETPDC.



“I am proud and excited to join the NETPDC team, and look forward to working with this great staff of professionals,” said Pavlik. “It’s an honor to support our Sailors around the world by contributing to NETPDC’s vital mission in any way I can.”



Pavlik, who most recently served as the Executive Assistant to the Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, will become NETPDC’s 22nd commanding officer.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education department, the Navy Advancement Center, and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.