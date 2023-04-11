US Army all hazards command participates in Exercise Freedom Shield in South Korea

SEOUL – The U.S. military’s premier all hazards command deployed for Exercise Freedom Shield in South Korea, March 13 – 23.



American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command trained with Eighth Army and Combined Forces Command units during the exercise.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



From 19 bases in 16 states, American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Conducted to strengthen Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance, Freedom Shield is a routine and defensive-oriented exercise designed to strengthen security on the Korean Peninsula and stability in Northeast Asia.



The annual exercise integrated live training and constructive simulations that brought together South Korean, U.S. and multinational sending states.



Maj. Steven M. Modugno, the public affairs director for the 20th CBRNE Command, said the multifunctional and deployable 20th CBRNE Command routinely trains with Republic of Korea Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Command forces on the Korean Peninsula and at combat training centers in the U.S.



“The ROK-U.S. Alliance is one of our oldest and strongest alliances,” said Modugno, a native of Santa Clarita, California, who previously served with the South Korea-based 2nd Infantry Division as a Chemical Corps officer. “It was an honor to train with our Republic of Korea allies on Freedom’s Frontier.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 13:28 Story ID: 442655 Location: SEOUL, KR Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US Hometown: SANTA CLARITA, CA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army all hazards command participates in Exercise Freedom Shield in South Korea, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.