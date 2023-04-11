NAS JRB Fort Worth’s Navy Lodge General Manager earns Superior Accomplishment Recognition Award

Courtesy Photo | On Mar. 28, 2023 Secelia Donovan was presented a Superior Accomplishment Recognition...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On Mar. 28, 2023 Secelia Donovan was presented a Superior Accomplishment Recognition Award by Commanding Officer, CAPT Mark McLean and NEXCOM Hospitality Groups Regional Vice President, Sandra Greenwell. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas (Apr. 14, 2023) —On Mar. 28, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program recognized Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth’s Navy Lodge General Manager, Secelia Donovan with a Superior Accomplishment Recognition Award (SARA).



A SARA is given in recognition of performance that significantly exceeds the normal requirements of a position for a meaningful time period. Donovan was nominated for exceeding normal requirements during a $2 million facility renovation project. She maintained excellent customer service during the project. During two winter storms lodging was provided for displaced families.



Donovan was presented the award by Commanding Officer, CAPT Mark McLean and NEXCOM Hospitality Groups Regional Vice President, Sandra Greenwell.



“The Navy Lodge at NAS JRB Fort Worth is a 'must see' for families who have, or currently serve our Nation. Overlooking Lake Worth, with state-of-the-art amenities, the Navy Lodge provides a scenic ‘home away from home’ for guests,” said McLean. “However, what really makes staying at the Lodge special is the exceptional staff. Secelia’s hard work and attention to detail aid in a memorable experience for visitors. She is committed to ensuring every guest has an exceptional stay and that is reflected in this award.”



Greenwell also shared her view about Donovan’s passion for providing excellent customer service and her work ethic.



“Secelia is a top-notch General Manager who is passionate about providing “Premier” guest services to all guests. She is currently overseeing both Navy Lodge and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites as of March 2023,” wrote Greenwell.



Donovan expressed her gratitude for being recognized, and for her team’s support throughout the last three years that she has served in the General Manager’s role.



“I am thankful that my hard work is being seen and recognized. It has been an incredible three years here at NAS JRB Fort Worth. I could not have done this without the help of my awesome team at the Navy Lodge,” said Donovan.



When asked what impact she hopes to continue to have, Donovan stated, she hopes to continue to be seen as the lodging expert on base.



“My passion is to give the best service to our military members and their families,” said Donovan.