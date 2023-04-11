Celebrate Earth Month on JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – On April 22, the Army will join the nation in observing Earth Day with events that highlight how the Department of Defense has invested in our planet through its environmental programs. At Joint Base Lewis-McChord, there is an abundance of locations offering the perfect setting to get outside and commune with nature alongside friends and family, including your four-legged ones, all month long.



McKay Marsh, Madigan FIT Trail, and the Porter Hills Trails are great places to go for a short run or hike. McKay Marsh, located across the street from the Lewis Army Museum on Lewis North, has a peaceful 1.5-mile trail with beautiful greenery every step of the way.



Madigan FIT Trail, located between Madigan Army Medical Center, and old Madigan Housing, is a padded trail along Murray Creek with agility stops throughout that offer a more intense run. It’s a peaceful place to have a calming walk while listening to the sound of the creek.



Porter Hills Trails is located near Carter Lake Elementary School, on McChord Field, and has three options of trails to choose from: yellow, green or orange. They range from 1.3 to 1.75 miles, allowing walkers the ability to choose the direction and the distance.



Celebrate Earth Month at Shoreline Park or Russell Landing, on Lewis North, and enjoy American Lake. Although the water isn’t warm enough to swim yet, they offer picnic tables to enjoy a nice lunch with a view.



Both locations have a playground for kids to play on and explore. In addition, Russell Landing has a boat launch, a sand volleyball court, and freshwater lake fishing.



Be sure to grab your fishing licenses at Northwest Adventure center, on Lewis North.



If your vision of nature relaxation looks like bird watching, consider Morey Pond on McChord Field. Morey Pond has a gazebo with a bird blind that allows people to enter and watch the birds and other wildlife.



Want to try a new sport to celebrate Earth Month? Consider disc golf. McChord Field has a disc golf course near the McChord dog park. If you don’t know how to play disc golf there are rules posted by the first disc pole hole, all that is required is a Frisbee to get started.



If you’re looking to celebrate Earth Month with your four-legged friend, there are dog parks on Lewis Main and McChord Field. The Lewis Main dog parks have two fenced in areas with agility training equipment to give a dog plenty of space to burn off all that winter energy. The McChord Field dog park is an open area to let your dog run and enjoy the native oak woodlands.



Enjoy celebrating Earth Month on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It has plenty to offer you and your family.

