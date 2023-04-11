Spring is Blooming Around Walter Reed!

Photo By Harvey Duze | As the days slowly get warmer, spring has truly arrived at Walter Reed National...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | As the days slowly get warmer, spring has truly arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) in Bethesda, Maryland. The foliage around the hospital has been coming out of its winter hibernation with a display of flowers and the return of green in the trees and bushes. This year, the flowering trees are more spectacular due in part to a milder than normal winter. Today, staff members took time out from their work to get in a hike or run around the path stretches around the front of the hospital. The blossoming trees that border the lake form the perfect location for viewing the “historic” Tower (Bldg. 1), not to mention a great place to just stop and take a short rest before returning to work. This part of the base has always been a great place to take a break during the day, and so far, this spring season has made it even more special. Photographs by Harvey A. Duze (Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC) see less | View Image Page

As the days slowly get warmer, spring has truly arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) in Bethesda, Maryland. The foliage around the hospital has been coming out of its winter hibernation with a display of flowers and the return of green in the trees and bushes. This year, the flowering trees are more spectacular due in part to a milder than normal winter.



Staff members took time out from their work to get in a hike or run around the path stretches around the front of the hospital. The blossoming trees that border the lake form the perfect location for viewing the “historic” Tower (Bldg. 1), not to mention a great place to just stop and take a short rest before returning to work. This part of the base has always been a great place to take a break during the day, and so far, this spring season has made it even more special.



Photographs by Harvey A. Duze (Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)