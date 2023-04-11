Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Weapons Station Earle to Hold Change of Command

    COLTS NECK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Story by William Addison 

    Naval Weapons Station Earle Public Affairs Office

    Colts Neck, N.J. – Capt. Kent. “Brewski” Smith will assume command at Naval Weapons Station Earle in a change of command ceremony here at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21. Rear Adm. Christopher Gray, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, will preside over the ceremony. Guest speaker will be Rear Adm. Brian Davies, Commander Submarine Group 2.

    Capt. Edward L. Callahan, who served as Earle’s commanding officer from June 2020, will retire after 40 years of naval service.

    Press wishing to attend the ceremony MUST contact the NWS Earle Public Affairs Office at (732) 866-2171 no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, for access.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:37
    Story ID: 442627
    Location: COLTS NECK, NJ, US 
    This work, Naval Weapons Station Earle to Hold Change of Command, by William Addison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command Ceremony

    Naval Weapons Station Earle
    NWS Earle

