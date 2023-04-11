Colts Neck, N.J. – Capt. Kent. “Brewski” Smith will assume command at Naval Weapons Station Earle in a change of command ceremony here at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21. Rear Adm. Christopher Gray, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, will preside over the ceremony. Guest speaker will be Rear Adm. Brian Davies, Commander Submarine Group 2.



Capt. Edward L. Callahan, who served as Earle’s commanding officer from June 2020, will retire after 40 years of naval service.



Press wishing to attend the ceremony MUST contact the NWS Earle Public Affairs Office at (732) 866-2171 no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, for access.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:37 Story ID: 442627 Location: COLTS NECK, NJ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Weapons Station Earle to Hold Change of Command, by William Addison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.