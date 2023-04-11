Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MIRC hosts Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation event

    MIRC Hosts Sexual Assault Prevention Month Proclamation Signing Event

    Photo By Maj. Joshua Frye | Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) commanding general Brig. Gen. Joseph...... read more read more

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Story by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    The Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) hosted a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation ceremony, March 31.

    The event included a speech by MIRC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Joseph Dziezynski, a cake cutting, signing of a proclamation poster and various other activities.

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year’s theme is, “Intervene. We are a Team. There is US in trUSt but can they trUSt in you?”

    The DOD Safe Helpline service is confidential, anonymous, secure and available at all hours of the day. For assistance, call 877-995-5247.

    --

    The MIRC provides deployable forces and vital support that enable intelligence operations, expeditionary missions, and international engagement. Formed in 2005 as the U.S. Army Reserve’s first functional command, the MIRC has provided operational intelligence support to nearly every national intelligence agency and combatant command while simultaneously conducting multi-discipline intelligence operations in support of Army service component commands and worldwide contingency operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:39
    Story ID: 442626
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIRC hosts Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation event, by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MIRC Hosts Sexual Assault Prevention Month Proclamation Signing Event
    MIRC Hosts Sexual Assault Prevention Month Proclamation Signing Event
    MIRC Hosts Sexual Assault Prevention Month Proclamation Signing Event
    MIRC Hosts Sexual Assault Prevention Month Proclamation Signing Event
    MIRC Hosts Sexual Assault Prevention Month Proclamation Signing Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    sexual assault awareness
    mirc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT