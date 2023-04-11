MIRC hosts Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation event

The Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) hosted a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation ceremony, March 31.



The event included a speech by MIRC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Joseph Dziezynski, a cake cutting, signing of a proclamation poster and various other activities.



April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year’s theme is, “Intervene. We are a Team. There is US in trUSt but can they trUSt in you?”



The DOD Safe Helpline service is confidential, anonymous, secure and available at all hours of the day. For assistance, call 877-995-5247.



The MIRC provides deployable forces and vital support that enable intelligence operations, expeditionary missions, and international engagement. Formed in 2005 as the U.S. Army Reserve’s first functional command, the MIRC has provided operational intelligence support to nearly every national intelligence agency and combatant command while simultaneously conducting multi-discipline intelligence operations in support of Army service component commands and worldwide contingency operations.

