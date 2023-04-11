MSCPAC Chalks the Walk in Support of Sexual Assault Victims

Photo By Sarah Cannon | YN1 Bianca Rosado (front) and IT1 Erika Hebert (back) create Sexual Assault Prevention...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Cannon | YN1 Bianca Rosado (front) and IT1 Erika Hebert (back) create Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) messages as part of the Military Sealift Command Pacific's (MSCPAC) Chalk the Walk event. The civilian and military staff of MSCPAC participated in the Navy’s Chalk the Walk, Sexual Assault, Prevention, Response, (SAPR) event, in San Diego today. Members of the MSCPAC team drew messages of support for victims of sexual assault in colored chalk on the sidewalk in front of the MSCPAC building. see less | View Image Page

The civilian and military staff of Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) participated in the Navy’s Chalk the Walk, Sexual Assault, Prevention, Response, (SAPR) event, in San Diego today. The event was held in conjunction with the April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM)



Members of the MSCPAC team drew messages of support for victims of sexual assault in colored chalk on the sidewalk in front of the MSCPAC building. Messages included “You Are Not Alone”, “You Are Heard”, and “Violence Does Not Equal Love”.



“The Navy’s SAPR program is so important in helping to keep our Sailors and civilians safe,” said Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander, MSCPAC. “Having an effective program that educates people on what sexual assault is and how to prevent it is very important, but also having a process for assisting our people and ensuring they are able to get help if something were to happen, is equally important. Programs like SAPR ensure that we are being proactive in our work to make our workplace safe for everyone, so that we can all focus on our missions. Everyone should have the opportunity to serve without fear.”



According to the DoD, over a decade of research demonstrates that sexual assault occurs less often in units where members support and respect each other. Data further shows that sticking up for someone who is being hazed, bullied, and harassed or abused sends a strong message that helps improve climates.



“I’m happy to be out here and supporting the command and the Navy’s SAPR program,” said Lt. Cdr. Trisha Kelly, MSCPAC Reserve Program Director. “It is so important to give sexual assault victims a voice. I’m hopeful that the more we hold awareness events now, the less we will need them later.”



If you or someone you know in the DoD community has experienced sexual assault, please consider reaching out to DoD Safe Helpline for 24/7, anonymous, one-on-one support at 877- 995-5247 or SafeHelpline.org/live-chat.