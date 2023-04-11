Airman receives citizenship at naturalization ceremony

Photo By Shane Hughes | Airman Rahjay Morgan, a human resource specialist assigned to the Ohio Air National...... read more read more Photo By Shane Hughes | Airman Rahjay Morgan, a human resource specialist assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio, is awarded his citizenship April 13, 2023 during a naturalization ceremony at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. A naturalization ceremony is a formal event in which immigrants become citizens of the United States; and it typically includes the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the National Anthem, the reading of the Oath of Allegiance, and the presentation of certificates of citizenship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes) see less | View Image Page

An airman was sworn in as a U.S. citizen during a naturalization ceremony on April 13 at Sinclair Community College.



Airman Rahjay Morgan is originally from Jamaica. He joined the Air Force in 2022 and is currently assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio. He is a human resource specialist and has served in the Air Force for almost a year.



Morgan said the naturalization ceremony is a significant milestone in the lives of these new citizens. It marks the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. It is also a time of celebration and joy, as they join the ranks of Americans.



“It’s a really proud moment,” Morgan said. “You can’t really describe it. It’s one of those really big life moment, like graduating college or getting married. It’s a true achievement.”



Judge Thomas M. Rose presided over the ceremony and administered the Oath of Allegiance.



“This is a transfusion of cultures, people, education and skills that are valuable to this country,” Rose said. “I have many new citizens who come in wearing the uniform, and it’s a privilege to usher them into citizenship.”



A naturalization ceremony is a formal event in which immigrants become citizens of the United States. The ceremony typically includes the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the National Anthem, the reading of the Oath of Allegiance, and the presentation of certificates of citizenship.



“I am proud of Airman Morgan, who has been dedicated to serving our country and enjoying all the opportunities it offers,” said Col. Kent Kazmaier, commander of the 178th Wing. “And now, I could not be more excited to welcome him as a fellow United States citizen. My congratulations to him on his hard work and steadfast dedication to arrive at this momentous occasion.”



To be eligible for naturalization, immigrants must meet certain requirements, including being a permanent resident of the United States for at least five years, being at least 18 years old, and being able to read, write, and speak basic English. They must also demonstrate a knowledge of U.S. history and government.