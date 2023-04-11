Iowa governor signs Month of the Military Child proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Soldiers, Airmen, families and DoD civilians came to support the proclamation signing of the Month of the Military Child April 13, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol.



The DoD has recognized April as the month of the military child to recognize children for the sacrifices they make while their family members are fulfilling their duties as members of the U.S. military.



“I feel like military kids are the most resilient kids I know,” said Chris Cox, Lead Coordinator of the Child and Youth Program. “And that’s because when they face this kind of adversity in life, they step up to the challenge."



When one or both parents are gone on military orders, this can add tremendous stress on a child’s life. Birthdays and sporting events are missed and household responsibilities are added on their plate.



“We come alongside and help them understand and also provide resources,” said Cox.



The Iowa National Guard Warrior and Family Services branch provides Yellow Ribbon services to service members and families before, during and after deployments. These events ensure that spouses and children know they aren’t going through those difficult times alone.



“Detecting icebergs or hunting the good stuff is tied into an activity,” said Cameron Campbell, Child and Youth Program coordinator.



Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamation of the month of the military child provides legitimacy and support to the program and shows that military children are a priority to the state of Iowa.



“(On April 14th), we encourage everybody to wear as much purple as they can, take a picture and hashtag it with #IAPurpleUp,” said Campbell.



MOMC kits available through the Child and Youth Program and a Military Family Ball is being hosted on April 28 at Joint Force Headquarters in Johnston. You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/military-family-ball-2023-tickets-477386214017?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR1BDIXQJBbWkTGw49JmOKgQDl3Oujm3K-IqPfLbPjL0FjQkHfneLgDje1M

