Recovery Program instrumental in Soldier’s recovery at Fort Bragg

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Hopper | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leandra Moehring, serving the ball during the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 3, 2023.. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers ability to recover and overcome. The Army Holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Anthony Hopper.)

FORT BRAGG, N.C --Staff Sgt. Leandra Moehring, was assigned to the 192nd Ordinance Battalion on Fort Bragg, a unit she describes as amazing, until recently, when she was transferred to the Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU).



“By far this is the best unit for someone who is injured,” said Moehring.



Moehring completed two knee surgeries and is receiving care for other issues, including behavioral health. She misses her unit, but she is grateful for the opportunity to focus on her recovery at the SRU.



The Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP) has been instrumental in helping Moehring achieve her goals through the various services provided.



The ARCP transitions Soldiers, their families, and/or caregivers back to the force and/or to veteran status, through a comprehensive program of medical care, rehabilitation, professional development, and achievement of personal goals.



Moehring credits the caring people behind the resources who she said love people and want to see each of them recover.



“I can't say enough good things about the SRU, there are things that I didn't even know were available until I got here like adaptive

reconditioning and education programs, to continuing our career paths after the military,” said Moehring.



Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers to include Moehring participated in the Adaptive Recover Sports Camp, March 28 to April 5 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



“The opportunity to participate in the trials and hopefully the warrior games have given me my motivation back and encouraged me to swim more laps regularly,” said Moehring.



“Any Soldier in recovery selected to represent Team Army at future Warrior Games should be proud of the accomplishment. We hope this opportunity launches them in additional adaptive sports that will keep them active and engaged with veterans in their local community,” said LT. Col. Leon Matthias, Fort Bragg SRU Commander.



The program has been beneficial in helping Moehring in her struggle with social anxiety.



“I don’t like talking to anyone and I like being by myself, “said Moehring.

This program has boosted her confidence so that she is now more comfortable interacting with others.



Occupational Therapist at the Fort Bragg SRU, Joy Davis describes the program as holistic, targeting the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual realms.



“We target all these different realms of what makes a person who they are through the different activities,” said Davis. “We have coffee and dinner groups for Soldiers to socialize and work on social anxiety.”

The different activities provide something for everyone to do according to Davis. It’s an outlet for them to meet new people who are going through similar situations.



Davis said, “it helps them realize that they are not alone on this journey.”

“Everyone is extremely positive, we all cheer each other on and we all have an understanding that there is a reason why we were brought to our SRU units,” said Moehring.



Soldiers recovering in an SRU follow a comprehensive recovery plan that focuses on resolve, career, physical, social, emotional, and family.



Moehring was selected to represent Team Army at the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge in San Diego, California, June 2 - 12 at Naval Air Station North Island after this interview.



For more information visit https://www.arcp.army.mil/.