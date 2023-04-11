AIRLANT Welcomes New Force Master Chief

Courtesy Photo | Force Master Chief (FORCM) Jimmy W. Hailey III poses for a portrait photo.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Force Master Chief (FORCM) Jimmy W. Hailey III poses for a portrait photo. see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) welcomes Force Master Chief (FORCM) Jimmy W. Hailey III.



Hailey, a native of Austin, Texas, assumes responsibility from FORCM Chris Chelberg as AIRLANT’s 20th Force Master Chief. Chelberg is retiring after 33 years of naval service.



Prior to reporting to AIRLANT, Hailey served as the command master chief of the Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) to preserve warfighting capability, combat lethality and readiness by working with stakeholders to identify, mitigate or eliminate hazards in order to reduce unnecessary risk to people and resources.



As the senior enlisted advisor to AIRLANT, Hailey now oversees more than 52,000 Sailors assigned to aviation assets on the East Coast.



“I look forward to getting out to find and address normalization of deviation, things that we’ve become so accustomed to that are just normalized now,” Hailey said. “I’m excited to meet our Sailors and see what’s on their minds and to address those things.”



Hailey began his Navy career as a Sonar Technician (Surface) where he served on his early career on guided-missile destroyers and says he’s possibly one of the last plank owners’ of USS Fitzgerald that is still on active duty. He says joining the Navy provided him with some needed discipline and purpose.



After several assignments to various other commands, to include being a recruit division commander twice, he made the transition to Naval Aviation. From there he became the command master chief for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 and USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Next, he went back to Great Lakes to the Naval Service Training Command, then to the then Naval Safety Center and took it through the transition to the NAVSAFECOM.



Hailey says that his time at NAVSAFECOM has really changed how he views the Navy and sees his role as the senior enlisted advisor to AIRLANT perfectly aligned with the priorities of the commander of AIRLANT, Rear Adm. John F. Meier.



Hailey went on to say he is looking forward to his time at AIRLANT.



“I’m really excited to meet AIRLANTs Sailors and leadership and figure out how I can help clear obstacles for them to be successful in their mission,” Hailey said. “I’m thrilled to be here and very humbled to have this opportunity to serve as the force master chief of naval aviation for the Atlantic.”



AIRLANT is responsible for seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.