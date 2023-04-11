Beat the Cold

Another Winter has come and gone in Maine and with it the opportunities to explore the great white outdoors. Hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, whatever Maine residents can do to get outside during the Winter months are all memory filled traditions passed through various generations.



But what about Cold Weather and Winter Survival? More specifically the Navy and Marine Corps Survival Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course conducted in the thick Maine forests; certainly not for the faint of heart.



Back in February, 25 MAINEiacs with various AFSCs had the unique opportunity to learn in a joint force purple environment. Another course was conducted in March, albeit a condensed version. Naval and Marine Corps instructors taught the Pine Tree Airmen about basic cold weather survival skills, a valuable skill set that our Airmen can add to their tool belts.



The Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment doctrine is a concept developed to build multi-capable and strategic Airmen so we’re ready for what future conflicts may hold. Part of that thought process is ensuring our MAINEiacs step outside their comfort zones and become proficient warfighters capable of operating anywhere in the world.



It’s no secret that the 101st Air Refueling Wing is pursuing an Arctic mission, this training was the first step in enabling its Airmen to succeed in frigid and austere environments.



Staff Sergeant Tim Tracy is a Cyber Transport Specialist. He has spent his life enjoying the great outdoors through fishing, camping, and volunteering his time with the Boy Scouts of America. He was thrilled to be a part of this unique training.



“I really like doing this kind of stuff. Even the challenging parts, learning from them, overcoming them, all of it. To learn the perspective of a survivalist was amazing. They have a wealth of knowledge and were generous enough to share a little bit of that with us,” Tracy told me as he recalled his time in the woods.



The training included survival principles, land navigation, food procurement, signaling, shelter-building, firecraft, and improvised medicine. All very real challenges our MAINEiacs could face operating in a severe cold weather climate.



The overall idea of the training is that if an Airman were placed in an extreme cold weather situation with limited resources, how would they endure and survive? For most Airmen, these skills are not a part of their initial training. That’s why this unique experience is important for anyone performing the mission in cold weather climates.



“As we shift our focus to rising threats, we must understand that we will not have the same level of air superiority we have enjoyed for decades. Therefore, we must be prepared to survive austere environments for greater periods of time with less support,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Rich MacPartland. He’s one of the seasoned SERE instructors that taught the two courses for our MAINEiacs.



MacPartland is very knowledgeable in severe cold weather survival and just by having a conversation with him, you can tell he’s passionate about it. I mean, you’d have to be right?



It seems that he enjoyed his time with the MAINEiacs as much as our MAINEiacs did with him; strengthening an already solid relationship the 101st has with the Navy.



“I really enjoyed the opportunity to work with the MAINEiacs. Everyone showed up eager to learn and enthusiastic about the training…building today will make both of us stronger tomorrow. I’m just honored to play a small part in that.”



MacPartland has been in the Navy for 22 years and is currently assigned to the Bangor Detachment of Navy Reserve Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command in Portsmouth, VA.



As the 101st continues to pursue an Arctic mission, its Airmen will continue to be asked to step outside their comfort zones in order to prepare for any scenario. We pride ourselves on our ability to deploy and employ air refueling, airlift, expeditionary aerospace and combat support forces around the world.



The MAINEiacs are fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman MacPartland and his fellow SERE instructors. We look forward to being able to work with them again in the near future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023