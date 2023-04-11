Summer Smart Sailors

Summer is a time of relaxation and fun, but it is important to keep safety front and center to prevent a good time with family and friends from turning into a tragedy. Summer risk areas include hydration, grilling and fireworks. Subject matter experts explain the importance of summer safety and offer ways to mitigate and avoid injuries both recreationally and occupationally to have a safe and fun summer.



“It's important to be aware that there is an uptake in injuries in the summer,” said Joshua Dean, U.S. Army Fire Inspector at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.



Dean emphasizes the importance of having fun responsibly, especially when it comes to summer activities with increased fire hazards.



“There are many things you can do to better practice summer safety,” said Dean. “When you're done grilling, make sure you properly dispose of the charcoal in metal containers. Also, when using a gas grill, check the gas supply at least once a year.”



The grill isn’t the only risk area when it comes to fire in the summer. In regard to fireworks, unfortunately, the safest thing that can be done is to just attend a professional show. This will protect you and your family from a possibly tragic accident. Most firework related injuries happen to children between the ages of 10 and 14, said Dean.



Service members also run the risk of neglecting summer safety occupationally. According to Douglass Knight, Safety Officer for Naval Support Activity Bethesda, most summer related injuries happen between July and August, sometimes starting as early as late April.



“Most injuries that occur during the summer are heat related,” said Knight. “Injuries happen when people don't prepare. Occupationally, certain jobs run higher risks, military mechanics and service members that work outdoors might be more dehydrated depending on the temperature.”



The recommendation is to drink more than a half-gallon of water per day to stay hydrated. Service members should also ensure they are receiving the appropriate amount of electrolytes to avoid dehydration.



Knight says that if a service member is anticipating strenuous exercise they should start hydrating the day before as well as the day of. Sailors should also be prepared in the summer both occupationally and recreationally for the increase in temperatures. Learning to properly mitigate and manage risky activities during the summer can keep service members and their families safe. More information can be found at the nearest Naval Safety Center as well as the National Safety Council online.

