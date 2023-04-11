AFROTC Cadets Tour Dyess

Twenty students from Baylor University, University of North Texas, and Texas State University visited Dyess Air Force Base, April 5-6, 2023.

The tour began with a mission brief given by Col. Kevin Kippie, 7th Bomb Wing vice commander, explaining various aspects of the Lift and Strike mission.

“These visits are crucial to the professional development of our future Air and Space Force officers”, said Maj. Carl Tidwell, Baylor University ROTC operations officer. “They provide cadets the opportunity to see the mission first-hand and ask questions about different career fields.”

The group was immersed in the base’s daily operations while experiencing a simulation flight with the B-1B Lancer, orientation flight on the C-130J Super Hercules and a career panel with several company grade officers from various specialties.

“This experience was valuable because we gained insight from Airmen at all levels across the base”, said Aaron Addison, University of North Texas ROTC sophomore. “It has also reinforced the idea that everyone’s role is important to the overall mission. The ability to speak and see so many Airmen from different careers will be cherished by many of us for a long time.”

Hosting these tours with various age groups helps the base stay in line with the priorities of Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

“When the American public meets our amazing Airmen, sees their exciting missions, and understands the value of military service, it can be life changing”, said Gen. Brown. “As young Americans are approaching major life decisions, we need to show them how military service will have a lifelong impact on them and our Nation.”

The Dyess tour program is one of many ways to maintain the bond between the base and West Texas community, while building trust through sharing the mission.

To schedule a tour with the base, please email 7bwpa@us.af.mil.

