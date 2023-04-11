WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, May 3, at 1 p.m. ET, open to military and civilian family members across the enterprise.



The forum will focus on the topic of family care throughout the life cycle, to include childcare, eldercare and the Department of Defense Exceptional Family Member Program, which supports military families with special needs. Department of the Air Force experts will be on the line to talk about available resources and answer audience questions related to the topic.



Dede Richardson, spouse of AFMC Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, will host the forum, which is part of the AFMC Family Connection initiative. The initiative is working to better connect uniformed and civilian family members across the command with support and resources in all aspects of life. This event is the first of three family forums planned for 2023.



The event will be hosted on ZoomGov, with the invitation and link sent to employees via internal channels prior to the event. Uniformed and civilian Airmen are asked to forward this information to their family members to encourage widespread attendance. Unit key spouses and AFMC installation Family Readiness Centers will also have the link available for those interested.



To submit a question prior to the event and receive the ZoomGov link, email the AFMC Community Support Program team at afmc.a1z.ipr@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 09:58 Story ID: 442552 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family care-focused Spouse and Family Forum set for May 3, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.