Services of 11 facilities at Tower, Rose barracks move to new Training Support Center

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Training Support Activity Europe held a grand opening ceremony for their new Training Support Center at Camp Normandy March 22, 2023.



With this new, modern facility, the services of 11 different facilities between the barracks at Grafenwoehr and Vilseck, Germany are consolidated into a one location.



“We first considered building this in 2003 but it wasn’t until 2016 when we did the design,” said John Doyle, director of TSAE. "The construction started in 2019 and it was finished in 2022.”



The Training Support Center is 6,500 square meters (70,000 square feet) and the whole project cost 17 million euros ($22 million).



“It includes over 8,000 training aids and devices,” Doyle said. “We have simulators in there such as the engagement skills trainer for pistols and rifles to practice shooting. We have a trainer to help with artillery training, and we also have a virtual stinger trainer. And finally, we have a vision information studio in there which has two photo studios, one video editing studio, a sound booth and a graphics facility.”



Now Soldiers in the footprint can come to one single location instead of having to go to several different places.



“I think one thing that is important to notice is that we have about 23 people that work in the building,” Doyle said. “That includes U.S. Soldiers, Army civilians, as well as local national employees. It really is a team effort with the amount of different people we have working in this facility.”



“Our old building was from the 50/60s and in corresponding condition, so the new building with its modern amenities is a great relief,” said Markus Rauchenberger, visual information specialist, who moved into the new building in February. “The new building is modern, more spacious, more comfortable, not only for us employees but also for the customers.”



The Training Support Center has training equipment for the unique needs of the training units stationed in USAG Bavaria but can also be used in other facilities. It offers the same service the 11 old buildings had to offer and more.



“Everything that is available here can also be used in other facilities,” said James K. Eakes, regional training support division east manager. “There is one system that we have here that is nowhere else in Europe: the home station instrumented training system (HITS). And we are the only place in Europe that has that.”



HITS is a system that is used for Soldiers to wear on the laser-equipped gear in the field during training. When they are wearing this system, their training can be viewed on a screen a couple of kilometers away in the facility.



“When I look at this building what I see is readiness for U.S. Army Europe as well as our allies and partners that train here,” said Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command. “It is really an honor for me to be here today and open this.”



Apart from USAG Bavaria and 7th ATC leadership, distinguished guest from the area joined the grand opening. After the cutting of the ribbon, the guests toured the new building.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:05 Story ID: 442548 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Services of 11 facilities at Tower, Rose barracks move to new Training Support Center, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.