The Army Recovery Care Program Announces Team Army for the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge in June

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army, who will compete at the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge in San Diego, Calif., June 2 - 12 at Naval Air Station North Island.



Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, athletes will compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, cycling, indoor rowing, swimming, sitting volleyball, track, field, archery, shooting and powerlifting during the Warrior Games Challenge.



First held in 2010, Warrior Games celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members. Like the Warrior Games, the Warrior Games Challenge remains focused on recovery through adaptive sports giving competitors from all service branches, across the U.S. military, an opportunity to compete together for the first time outside of the official Warrior Games.



Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers whose strength, perseverance and resilience represent the ARCP motto, “Recover and Overcome.”



The active-duty athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge are:



SGT Bill Anderson (Ft. Benning)

SGT Dalton Apodaca (Ft. Carson)

CPT Luis Avila (Walter Reed)

SSG Travis Beeghley (Fort Belvoir)

MAJ Victoria Camire (JBLM)

SPC Timothy Capps (Ft. Carson)

SGT Samuel Casey (Ft. Bragg)

SPC Sydney Cavanah (Ft. Hood)

SFC Cale Chaney (JBSA)

SGT Finlahy Cortez-Alvarez (Ft. Benning)

SGT Garth Current (Ft. Campbell)

SSG Robert Ellison (Ft. Campbell)

SSG Stacy Englert (JBLM)

SSG Cynthia Gore (Ft. Hood)

MSG Michael Haley (Ft. Stewart)

SGT Sunshine Hassell (Ft. Stewart)

1LT Jeffrey Jones (Ft. Stewart)

SPC Davona Jones (Ft. Hood)

CPT Veronica Jones (Ft. Riley)

SGT Carl Judd (Ft. Benning)

SFC Joshua Keefer (Ft. Benning)

SPC Chad Krantz (Ft. Riley)

SGT Dena Lee (Ft. Stewart)

SGT Shawn Lee (Ft. Belvoir)

SSG Jewel Lewis (JBSA)

COL Theresa Lewis (Ft. Stewart)

SPC Colin Matthews (Walter Reed)

SGT Kaylin McClendon (JBSA)

SSG Laroya Mitchell (Ft. Stewart)

SSG Leandra Moehring (Ft. Bragg)

SGT Austin O’Connor (JBSA)

SSG Adam Proctor (Ft. Campbell)

SPC Michael Raiford (Ft. Stewart)

SGT Kevin Reyes (Ft. Stewart)

SFC Brad Soderblom (Ft. Campbell)

PFC Noah Strunk (Ft. Campbell)

SSG Jeremy Tanksley (JBLM)

SSG Derrick Thompson (JBSA)

SGT Tia Thompson (Ft. Carson)

1LT Anna Walker (Ft. Carson)



Alternate Athletes:

SSG Obed Lebron (Ft. Bragg)

CPT Richard "Tyler" Simmet (Ft. Bragg)

SPC Melesete Togia (Schofield Barracks)

SSG Tyler Will (Ft. Carson)





More information about the 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge can be found at https://www.dodwarriorgames.com/