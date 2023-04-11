TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – The Directorate of Public Works at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria organized a Hawaiian luau celebration March 31 to recognize the hard work the snow and ice removal crew put forth during the winter months.



Workers of the snow and ice removal crew were invited to celebrate together and enjoy a Hawaiian themed barbecue, offering grilled pineapple and the traditional Hawaiian snack musubi as well as typical German food and beverages.



“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize our DPW professionals, especially our snow and ice removal crew, most of whom work anonymously. Nobody really knows who they are, nobody really appreciates what they do unless it doesn’t get done,” said Michael Daniels, deputy to the garrison commander. “This is just a great opportunity to bring the team together, have some fun, relax and celebrate all of their accomplishment over the winter season and to say thank you.”



“When we are all able to stay home and enjoy the warmth of our homes, they brave the wind and the snow and clear the roads for us,” said John Sturtz, director of public works. “This is our small token of appreciation for them for their efforts.”



This event covered Tower Barracks and Rose Barracks. Similar events are scheduled to take place in Hohenfels and Garmisch.



During the event, leadership took the opportunity to farewell Wilhelm Lindner, who had his last day of work before retirement. Lindner worked with USAG Bavaria for 19 years as a cement finisher leader at the Rose Barracks roads and grounds shop.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:05 Story ID: 442541 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Bavaria holds luau for ice, snow removal team, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.