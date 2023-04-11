15th Engineer Battalion, DPW collaboration paves way for future joint projects

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – The 15th Engineer Battalion and the Directorate of Public Works recently joined forces to improve infrastructure at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria.



Together they improved the street condition next to the new elementary school at Tower Barracks: a small construction project and a big step towards a new partnership.



As the building of the new elementary school came to an end, a new project arose: the construction of a drivable roadbed along the adjoining tank road. Since the road is used by heavy automobiles the asphalt was getting torn up along the sides. To ensure longevity and stability of the road, a proper shoulder was needed.



Luckily the 15th Engineer Bn. and the 2nd Cavalry Regiment had just made a request to the garrison. To help the community and establish a partnership with DPW they offered to help with their Soldiers and equipment in the execution of small projects.



“We are trying to show the installation and DPW the capabilities that we have because a lot of the construction work on base that DPW does we could help them with,” said 1st Lt. William Johnson with the 902nd Engineer Company, 15th Engineer Bn. “We are trying to start with small projects like this and hopefully it leads to more opportunities to work together in the future.”



Thanks to the help of the 15th Engineer Bn. about 15,000 Euros were saved on the new elementary project.



“It’s part of our mission set, but we want to do the project to help out the community and DPW here at Grafenwoehr,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Bean, 902nd Engineer Co. “We are trying to get our training out of this but we also want to establish a better relationship with DPW.”



In total six Soldiers worked on this project: equipment operators and ground people working with hand tools.



The road construction was finished in time for the opening of the new elementary school March 5.



The unit is currently working on demolishing old concrete slabs in Camp Kasserine, and they are helping to prepare the ground for the actual redesign project for the tent sites at Camp Kasserine. Through their help, demolition costs are lower.



“We are looking forward to work together with the Engineer Battalion on smaller projects in the future as well,” said Andrea Hoesl, head of the project management department within engineering division of DPW.

