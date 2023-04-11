CFAS Sailors First to Earn NSF Senior Specialist Insignia

Two Sailors, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department, earned the Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist insignia at CFAS April 6.



Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ryan Castro and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Harold Richards are the first enlisted Sailors from CFAS to receive the NSF Senior Specialist insignia.



“The NSF qualification program is the future of the MA community and is the culmination of many years of hard work,” said Castro. “A lot of stakeholders throughout the rate have invested a lot to see this program finally take off.”



The NSF insignia program officially began in April 2022 with the release of NAVADMIN 094/22. The program allows active duty and reserve Sailors in the Navy Security Force community to earn a qualification that indicates their mastery of security force knowledge. In addition to the Senior Specialist insignia earned by Castro and Richards, Sailors in the Navy Security Force community can also earn the Specialist, Master Specialist, and Officer insignia depending on their pay grade.



“This program is important because it provides an MA, at any part of their career, the opportunity to learn just about every facet of the MA rate,” said Richards. “I take pride in being able to say that MA1 Castro and I are the first enlisted Master-at-Arms to earn the NSF insignia pin in Sasebo.”



To qualify for the insignia, Castro and Richards had to meet the requirements defined in the NSF Qualification Program. The program requires Sailors to complete pay-grade-specific prerequisites, pass a written test, and finally, pass an oral review board headed by Navy Security Force leadership.



“We are beyond proud of their milestone accomplishment,” said Master Chief Master-at-Arms Jeffrey Harris, senior enlisted leader of CFAS security department. “They are trailblazers to this program, and their influence will impact the growth of the MA community.”



Upon completion of the program, Sailors receive a letter of designation and an insignia pin to be worn on their uniform, visually representing the Sailor’s level of professional expertise.



“I am glad we finally completed the process,” said Castro. “It has been a long road and the board was difficult, but I am excited for the rest of my peers and junior Sailors to complete theirs!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:12 Story ID: 442527 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP